Chandoo Mondeti confirms a historical film with Naga Chaitanya
Thandel director Chandoo Mondeti recently revealed an exciting update during the ‘Love Tsunami’ celebration event, where the film’s success was commemorated.
Thandel director Chandoo Mondeti recently revealed an exciting update during the ‘Love Tsunami’ celebration event, where the film’s success was commemorated. The event, attended by the cast, crew, and chief guest Nagarjuna Akkineni, saw Chandoo sharing a major development about Naga Chaitanya’s next project.
Chandoo confirmed that Chaitanya will take on the iconic role of Tenali Ramakrishna, a character immortalized by the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao decades ago. The film will offer a fresh retelling of the historical figure’s story, tailored to resonate with today’s audience. "We will be rewriting the story of Tenali Ramakrishna to suit the current audience's tastes and times. I am sure Chay will rock the role," Chandoo stated.
This announcement has created a buzz among fans, with speculation about how the timeless tale of Tenali Ramakrishna will be reimagined for the modern era. While the film is still in its early stages and official confirmation is awaited, the prospect of Naga Chaitanya portraying such a legendary character has intrigued moviegoers.