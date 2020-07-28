Chiranjeevi daughter's deal with Zee5

Sushmita Konidela is currently working with director Anand Ranga, for the web series which will stream on Zee5. As of now, the series is under the production. The buzz is that Sushmita inked a deal with the streaming platform to produce three web series projects. Interestingly, she is said to have pushed the other two projects into the pre-production model.

All three web series projects will go live next year. Sushmita Konidela is planning to get Niharika Konidela on board, for one of the projects. If the reports are true, the project will also hit the floors this year but there is no clarity on the same.

Sushmita is said to be in talks with Aha platform as well, for a couple of interesting web series projects, which will begin in the latter part of next year.