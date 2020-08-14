Coronavirus: Tollywood's Ace Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Turns Critical and Gets Shifted To ICU

SP Balasubrahmanyam's health is critical… This ace singer was tested positive for Coronavirus on 5th August and was immediately admitted in a private hospital in Chennai. Although he had a few mild symptoms, for better treatment, he got admitted in the hospital. But all of a sudden, his health conditions turn critical and thus he is shifted to ICU.

According to the latest health bulletin released by MGM Healthcare, "In a late-night development on August 13, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the medical expert team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He is on life support and his condition remains critical."





This ace singer announced that he was tested positive for Coronavirus on 5th August through his Facebook page. He dropped a video and doled out that, "Last 2-3 days, I've been having some discomfort - chest congestion, phlegm, cold and fever on and off. I didn't have any other problem, but I didn't take it easy, went to the hospital and got checked. They said it is a very mild positive of coronavirus and you can stay home and self-quarantine while taking medications."

He also said that he didn't prefer home quarantine as it was very tough to stay with family. Hope he gets fine soon and be back…

