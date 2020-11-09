Covid-19: Tollywood Celebrities Wish For Speedy Recovery Of Chiranjeevi…

X
X
Highlights

Tollywood ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is tested positive for Covid-19 pandemic. He was all ready to resume the shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Acharya’ and before going with the shoot, as a protocol, the precautionary test conducted by the movie team but he was tested positive for this deadly novel virus all of a sudden.

Tollywood ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is tested positive for Covid-19 pandemic. He was all ready to resume the shooting for his upcoming movie 'Acharya' and before going with the shoot, as a protocol, the precautionary test conducted by the movie team but he was tested positive for this deadly novel virus all of a sudden. The whole Tollywood film industry is shocked with this news as he was all active and had no symptoms too. Thus doctors suggested him to go with the home quarantine treatment.

Chiranjeevi announced this news through his Twitter page and also suggested all the people who met him recently to go for a Covid-19 test…



Through this tweet, he confirmed that, he is tested positive and also promised to share the updates about his health every now and then to all his fans.

Well, many Tollywood celebrities have hoped Chiranjeevi garu to get recovered soon and prayed for his better health… Have a look!

Manchu Manoj



Mahesh Babu


Gopi Mohan


Rakul Preet Singh



Srikanth Meka



Anil Sunkara



Deva Katta


Naga Babu


Nikhil



Nithiin


Ravi Teja


Devi Sri Prasad


Upasana


RamajogaiahSastry



Director Maruthi


Sampath Nandi


Varun Tej Konidela


Sai Dharam Tej


Thaman S


Anil Ravipudi


Sudheer Babu


Lakshmi Manchu


Chiranjeevi was all set to join the sets of 'Acharya' movie which is being directed by Koratala Siva. This flick has newlywed Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress.

Hope Chiranjeevi garu gets recovered soon!!!

