Covid-19: Tollywood Celebrities Wish For Speedy Recovery Of Chiranjeevi…

Tollywood ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is tested positive for Covid-19 pandemic. He was all ready to resume the shooting for his upcoming movie 'Acharya' and before going with the shoot, as a protocol, the precautionary test conducted by the movie team but he was tested positive for this deadly novel virus all of a sudden. The whole Tollywood film industry is shocked with this news as he was all active and had no symptoms too. Thus doctors suggested him to go with the home quarantine treatment.



Chiranjeevi announced this news through his Twitter page and also suggested all the people who met him recently to go for a Covid-19 test…









Through this tweet, he confirmed that, he is tested positive and also promised to share the updates about his health every now and then to all his fans.

Well, many Tollywood celebrities have hoped Chiranjeevi garu to get recovered soon and prayed for his better health… Have a look!

Manchu Manoj

Get well soon to our sweetest Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu. Meeru nityam koliche aa Aanjaneyudu aaseessulu meeku eppudoo untay 🙏🙏🙏

Wishing you a speedy recovery uncle🙏🏻❤️ Muchhhhh Loveeeee to youuuu 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/cPEIsXIGyl — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) November 9, 2020







Mahesh Babu

Get well soon @KChiruTweets garu. Prayers for a speedy recovery. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 9, 2020





Gopi Mohan

Get well soon sir...our film industry fraternity,friends,well wishers,fans wish you a fast recovery. — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) November 9, 2020





Rakul Preet Singh

Get well soon sir ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 9, 2020







Srikanth Meka

Get Well Soon @KChiruTweets Annaya..

Praying for Speedy Recovery.. — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) November 9, 2020







Anil Sunkara

Get well soon andi. Praying for a speedy recovery with full health asap. — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) November 9, 2020







Deva Katta

Wishing u a speedy recovery sir!! Pls cross the river and come theatre soon! 😊 — deva katta (@devakatta) November 9, 2020





Naga Babu

You were Always a Man who looks out for others more than Self.

Inferring others to Be Cautious for Everyone around,

You are Setting an Example to All with your Thoughts and Deeds.

"The World needs what You got".

Wishing You A Speedy Recovery to you..అన్నయ్య @KChiruTweets https://t.co/ElR8Oz1R9P — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) November 9, 2020



Nikhil

Wishing u a Quick Recovery Chiranjeevi sir 🙏🏼 https://t.co/3bAEDwzyrM — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 9, 2020







Nithiin

Praying for your speedy recovery @KChiruTweets Garu. Get well soon sir. Stay Strong. 🙏 https://t.co/Z4fKYDn51D — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) November 9, 2020





Ravi Teja

Wishing you a speedy recovery @KChiruTweets garu... Take care! https://t.co/BtkRo4OMax — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) November 9, 2020





Devi Sri Prasad

Pls take care & get well soon Dearest @KChiruTweets sirrr 🤗



"Jai Hanuman" is always with U !



We always Lov U sirrr ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/5bvLqfLX2E — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) November 9, 2020





Upasana







RamajogaiahSastry







Director Maruthi

Get well soon sir

We all are with you. Your Positive heart and Positive Energery will win everything https://t.co/pSKkP40NdD — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) November 9, 2020



Sampath Nandi

Get well very very soon @KChiruTweets sir with the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman n wishes of your zillion fans🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/KeichtHFfZ — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) November 9, 2020





Varun Tej Konidela

Get well soon daddy..

You should be back in no time.. https://t.co/eG5csMLhwF — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) November 9, 2020





Sai Dharam Tej

Wishing you a speedy recovery mavayya...take care...we all are with you https://t.co/5WmRCHy5J9 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 9, 2020





Thaman S

Wishing u a speedy recovery dear @KChiruTweets gaaru ❤️🙋🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/5rULpQdOXc — thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 9, 2020





Anil Ravipudi

Get well soon sir !! We all wish you a very speedy recovery https://t.co/TBGVGOOLYG — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) November 9, 2020





Sudheer Babu

I am sure you will be back very soon with the good news sir 😊 👍 Wish you a speedy recovery. https://t.co/bmqCj4yQeV — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) November 9, 2020





Lakshmi Manchu



Uncleeeee, get well soon!!! Kick corona in your style..Lots of love https://t.co/AklklcP5op — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) November 9, 2020



Chiranjeevi was all set to join the sets of 'Acharya' movie which is being directed by Koratala Siva. This flick has newlywed Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress.



Hope Chiranjeevi garu gets recovered soon!!!