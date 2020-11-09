Covid-19: Tollywood Celebrities Wish For Speedy Recovery Of Chiranjeevi…
Tollywood ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is tested positive for Covid-19 pandemic. He was all ready to resume the shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Acharya’ and before going with the shoot, as a protocol, the precautionary test conducted by the movie team but he was tested positive for this deadly novel virus all of a sudden.
Chiranjeevi announced this news through his Twitter page and also suggested all the people who met him recently to go for a Covid-19 test…
Through this tweet, he confirmed that, he is tested positive and also promised to share the updates about his health every now and then to all his fans.
Well, many Tollywood celebrities have hoped Chiranjeevi garu to get recovered soon and prayed for his better health… Have a look!
Chiranjeevi was all set to join the sets of 'Acharya' movie which is being directed by Koratala Siva. This flick has newlywed Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress.
Hope Chiranjeevi garu gets recovered soon!!!