Damage control by Thaman?

Thaman is the sensational music director in the movie industry now. With the success of the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Thaman achieved a top form in the movie industry. The music composer is enjoying the best phase of his career and he is having a golden time now.

Apparently, during the success celebrations of the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo last night in Vizag, Thaman went overboard and slipped his tongue. He unnecessarily went into the discussion of real collections of the films which actually is a controversy now. His comments seemed to have degraded Mahesh Babu's film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Soon after that, Mahesh fans posted negative tweets on it. Now, Thaman is doing the damage control now by pleasing Mahesh fans. Thaman scores the music for Vamshi Paidipally and Mahesh Babu movie. Although it is not official, Thaman asks Mahesh fans to promote it on Twitter to control the damage.

Looks like Mahesh finally picked Thaman as the music director for his next.