Rajinikanth's cop drama Darbar hit theatres across the globe today. As usual, the premiere shows were held across US last night and the response, we hear has been phenomenal. The advanced booking of tickets helped boost collections.



Darbar stars Nayanthara as the leading lady while Nivetha Thomas plays Rajijikanth's daughter in Darbar. The camaraderie between the father and daughter stands out in the movie and being hailed by critics as some of the best scenes in Darbar.

AR Murugadoss has directed the movie which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The film opened amidst huge expectations as Thalaiva Rajinikanth is donning the Khakee after a long time. Besides, the teaser, posters and trailer had created much buzz. And now after its release, Rajini has not disappointed his fans at all. In fact the director has put in scenes to clearly elevate Rajijikanth's larger than life persona. Fans of the Thalaivar held celebrations across the world to mark the movie's release.

So how much did the movie make from the premiere shows? As per trade reports, Darbar collections from US Premieres is said to 4,92,801 dollars from 196 locations. Now, we can't wait to find out how much Rajinkanth's latest release Darbar collected at the box office.

Darbar is an action drama revolving around the life of a rough and tough police officer who takes on the drug menace in Mumbai. Prateik Babbar and Suneil Shetty play the antagonists. But critics say the Shetty doesn't strike as a real baddie.

We will soon be back with the first day collections of Darbar. So stay tuned.