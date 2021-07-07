Dasaradh to make a multi-starrer with Naga Chaitanya and Varun Tej?

Tollywood seems to be obsessed with multi starrers once again. Now rumors are spreading thick and fast that Akkineni hero Naga Chaitanya and Mega family actor Varun Tej will be coming together for a crazy multi starrer.



Inside talk is "Satosham" fame Dasarath readied an interesting multi-starrer story and is planning to cast Naga Chaitanya and Varun Tej in the lead. Buzz is Dasarath narrated the story to both Naga Chaitanya and Varun Tej and both showed interest and signed the project.

Dasarath is planning to come back strongly after taking a gap following his film "Shourya" with Manchu Manoj. As per the reports, the multi starrer will be bankrolled on Geeta Arts 2 banner.

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with "Thank You", Love Story, and Bollywood project "Lal Singh Chadda" while Varun Tej is busy with "F3" and "Ghani".