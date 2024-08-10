Date locked for Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ trailer release

The highly anticipated period action film Kanguva, starring Suriya, is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on October 10, coinciding with the Dussehra festival. Directed by Siva and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, Vamsi, and Pramod under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations, the film promises to be a visual spectacle with a massive budget.

Disha Patani and Bobby Deol play pivotal roles in the film, which has been generating buzz with its sizzle teaser, posters, and a fiery song. The makers have announced that the much-awaited trailer will drop on August 12, offering a glimpse into what is touted as a fresh take on the period action genre.

'Kanguva' is being produced in ten languages and will be released in three parts, with plans to launch the film in several international markets as well. Mythri Movie Distributors, a leading distribution company, will oversee the film's release in the Nizam area. Expectations are sky-high for this ambitious project.