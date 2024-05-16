‘Devara’ fear song: Producer Naga Vamsi raises the bar with a tweet

As the political buzz gradually subsides, the spotlight shifts back to the realm of cinema, particularly with the much-anticipated release of NTR's "Devara." The film is currently riding high on immense expectations, fueled further by the unveiling of the new poster for the "Fear Song" on May 19, coinciding with NTR's birthday on May 20.

Devara Mungita Nuvventha... 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XX8HOWLh8A — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) May 15, 2024

Anchored by the musical genius Anirudh, "Devara" is poised to make waves in Telugu cinema like never before. Producer Naga Vamsi exudes confidence in the upcoming Fear Song, boldly proclaiming that it will overshadow even the most iconic tracks, including the revered "Hukum" song from Rajinikanth's "Jailer."





Anirudh Ravichander, known for his stellar compositions in recent blockbusters like "Vikram," "LEO," and "Jailer," is set to unleash his magic once again. Despite his previous Telugu ventures like "Agnyaathavaasi" and "Gangleader" not achieving massive chartbuster success, anticipation for the Fear Song remains sky-high.





With the Fear Song's imminent release, all eyes are on Anirudh as fans eagerly await another musical masterpiece. If the song lives up to expectations, it's poised to elevate the anticipation surrounding "Devara" to unprecedented heights, setting the stage for a cinematic spectacle like never before.

