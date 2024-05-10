‘Devara’ first single gears up for release on this auspicious day

After the monumental success of "RRR," Jr. NTR has once again teamed up with director Koratala Siva for the high-octane action drama "Devara." This collaboration marks their second venture together after the blockbuster "Janatha Garage." Despite Koratala's recent setback with "Acharya," Jr. NTR showed unwavering faith in the director, entrusting him with a significant project.





In "Devara," Jr. NTR will showcase his versatility by essaying a dual role, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the narrative. The film's premise promises an electrifying cinematic experience, fueled by gripping action sequences and compelling storytelling.



Excitement levels soared when the makers confirmed the imminent release of the first single from "Devara." With Jr. NTR's birthday approaching on May 20th, fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of this much-anticipated song, poised to set the tone for the film's musical journey. Composer Anirudh Ravichander's contribution to the soundtrack adds another layer of anticipation to the project, leaving audiences eager to witness his creative magic.

Adding to the star power, Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor makes her Tollywood debut as the female lead in "Devara." Her presence adds a fresh dynamic to the film, amplifying its appeal across diverse audience demographics. Moreover, the inclusion of versatile actor Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist further raises the stakes, promising an epic clash between two powerhouse performers.

"Devara" is set to captivate audiences with its grand scale and compelling narrative. As speculation mounts regarding its release, with rumors suggesting a two-part rollout, anticipation continues to build around this mega action drama.