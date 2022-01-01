Dhanush's 'Sir' to go on sets?

Kollywood actor Dhanush's upcoming bilingual entertainer "SIR" which marks his debut in Telugu is generating immense hype among movie lovers. The film directed by Venky Atluri is getting ready for regular shoot. The latest buzz is that, the film's regular shoot will kick start from January 5, 2022 in Hyderabad and the first schedule will be completed by January end.



Dhanush is romancing Samyuktha Menon in the film as the heroine. GV Prakash Kumar is the music director while editing and cinematography are handled by Naveen Nooli and Dinesh Krishnan respectively.

Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film in a prestigious manner on the Sithara Entertainments banner along with Fortune 4 Cinemas. The film is touted to be a powerful social drama and highlights the loopholes in the Indian educational system. Dhanush is also starring in another Telugu flick under the direction of Sekhar Kammula.