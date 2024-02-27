Live
- Healthtech startup Zeno Health raises $25 mnc
- Ex-SC Judge Justice AM Khanwilkar Appointed As Lokpal Chairperson
- Vodafone Idea plans to raise Rs 45K cr through combination of equity and debt
- PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart to jointly launch projects to strengthen maritime security
- Easy steps to keep your skin hydrated during summer
- German singer Cassandra Mae croons song in praise of Lord Krishna for PM Modi
- Supreme Court directs NewsClick founder be examined by panel of AIIMS doctors
- World Spay Day 2024: Advantages of Spaying or Neutering Your Pet
- Challenges Mount For INDIA Bloc As Congress Faces Cross-Voting Setback In Rajya Sabha Polls
- SP Riti Raj reviews the crime rate in the rura police station
Just In
Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish embarks on a supernatural love story with ‘Love Me – If You Dare’
In a celebration of new beginnings, Dil Raju's nephew Ashish recently embraced a new chapter in life by marrying Advitha.
In a celebration of new beginnings, Dil Raju's nephew Ashish recently embraced a new chapter in life by marrying Advitha. Today, the spotlight shifts to the cinematic realm as the makers of Ashish's upcoming project, now officially titled "Love Me – If You Dare" (Ashish3), unveiled a motion poster, providing a sneak peek into the intriguing storyline.
Accompanied by the hashtag #GhostLove, the film's concept hints at a supernatural twist. The first look poster and the enigmatic hashtag suggest that the protagonist is set to embark on a love story with a ghost. Vaishnavi Chaitanya, the recent sensation, is cast as the female lead, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.
The mastermind behind the ghostly romance is writer and director Arun Bhimavarapu. The movie is produced by Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy, and Naga Mallidi under the prestigious banner of Dil Raju Productions. Adding musical magic to the ethereal tale is the Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani, who is set to compose the tunes.
"Love Me – If You Dare" promises to be a unique addition to the supernatural romance genre, blending love, mystery, and the paranormal. As the motion poster captivates the audience's attention, expectations soar for this cinematic venture that explores the uncharted territories of love with a ghostly twist.