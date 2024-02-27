Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish embarks on a supernatural love story with ‘Love Me – If You Dare’

In a celebration of new beginnings, Dil Raju's nephew Ashish recently embraced a new chapter in life by marrying Advitha. Today, the spotlight shifts to the cinematic realm as the makers of Ashish's upcoming project, now officially titled "Love Me – If You Dare" (Ashish3), unveiled a motion poster, providing a sneak peek into the intriguing storyline.



Accompanied by the hashtag #GhostLove, the film's concept hints at a supernatural twist. The first look poster and the enigmatic hashtag suggest that the protagonist is set to embark on a love story with a ghost. Vaishnavi Chaitanya, the recent sensation, is cast as the female lead, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

The mastermind behind the ghostly romance is writer and director Arun Bhimavarapu. The movie is produced by Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy, and Naga Mallidi under the prestigious banner of Dil Raju Productions. Adding musical magic to the ethereal tale is the Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani, who is set to compose the tunes.

"Love Me – If You Dare" promises to be a unique addition to the supernatural romance genre, blending love, mystery, and the paranormal. As the motion poster captivates the audience's attention, expectations soar for this cinematic venture that explores the uncharted territories of love with a ghostly twist.