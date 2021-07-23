Director Maruthi Shares A New Poster From His Upcoming Movie 'Manchi Rojulochai'

Creative director Maruthi is all set to entertain his fans with another family entertainer 'Manchi Rojolochai'. This film features 'Ek Mini Katha' actor Santosh Sobhan and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Off late, Maruthi dropped the new poster of the movie on his Twitter page and gave us a glimpse of his love story.



In this poster, both the lead actors Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen are seen hugging each other and are in all smiles. Santosh sported in a blue shirt and teamed it with ash pants. He looked handsome in the classy appeal while Mehreen also sported in a western outfit! Director Maruthi also wrote, "Would love to introduce our #CharactersIntroLook from my film #ManchiRojulochaie".

He also doled out that, the character intro look posters will be out tomorrow @ 6 PM at Trident Hotel.

Even the makers of this movie shared the same poster on their Twitter page and wrote, "Get ready for laughing therapy with #CharactersIntroLook from @DirectorMaruthi's #ManchiRojulochaie" on their Twitter page.

Speaking about the movie, as said, it has Santosh Sobhan and Mehreen in the lead roles and it is being produced by Sreenivasa Kumar under the UV Creations and Mass Movie Makers banners.