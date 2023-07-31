  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Double iSmart’ first schedule gets wrapped; team to move abroad for next

‘Double iSmart’ first schedule gets wrapped; team to move abroad for next
x
Highlights

Following the blockbuster success of “iSmart Shankar,” actor Ram and director Puri Jagannadh have reunited for the film’s sequel. This...

Following the blockbuster success of “iSmart Shankar,” actor Ram and director Puri Jagannadh have reunited for the film’s sequel. This highly-anticipated sci-fi mass entertainer has been titled “Double iSmart.” The film’s first schedule kick-started in Mumbai in the second week of July.



This morning, former actress Charmme, who is producing “Double iSmart” along with Puri Jagannadh, took to Twitter and shared a cool update. Charmme revealed that the Mumbai schedule has been wrapped up and that the next schedule will be held abroad. More details about the foreign schedule will be out very soon.



A couple of days ago, “Double iSmart” team officially announced that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be playing a key role in the movie. The makers are yet to reveal the details about the film’s leading lady and music director. “Double iSmart” is slated to open in cinemas on March 8, 2024.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad