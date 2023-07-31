‘Double iSmart’ first schedule gets wrapped; team to move abroad for next

Following the blockbuster success of “iSmart Shankar,” actor Ram and director Puri Jagannadh have reunited for the film’s sequel. This highly-anticipated sci-fi mass entertainer has been titled “Double iSmart.” The film’s first schedule kick-started in Mumbai in the second week of July.









This morning, former actress Charmme, who is producing “Double iSmart” along with Puri Jagannadh, took to Twitter and shared a cool update. Charmme revealed that the Mumbai schedule has been wrapped up and that the next schedule will be held abroad. More details about the foreign schedule will be out very soon.









A couple of days ago, “Double iSmart” team officially announced that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be playing a key role in the movie. The makers are yet to reveal the details about the film’s leading lady and music director. “Double iSmart” is slated to open in cinemas on March 8, 2024.

















