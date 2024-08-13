Dr Naresh Vijayakrishna celebrates 50 years in cinema

Versatile actor Dr. Naresh Vijayakrishna marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career by celebrating his 50-year golden jubilee in the film industry. The event, held on August 11th, was a grand affair, attended by dignitaries, fellow actors, directors, producers, friends, and family. The celebration also served as the inauguration of his new countryside residence in Chilkur.

A highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Vijayakrishna Mandhir and Ghattamaneni Indira Devi Spoorthi Vanam (Inspiration Park). The park, envisioned as a tribute to the legends of the film industry, was inaugurated by Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court, who was the chief guest. In her speech, Justice Nanda praised the park as a bridge between past and future generations.





Naresh Vijayakrishna expressed his hope that the Spoorthi Vanam would serve as a creative haven for young filmmakers, with plans to host a film library and museum in the future. The park, which currently features statues of Superstar Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala, will be open to fans and the public.

The evening also featured a meet-and-greet reception where Naresh Vijayakrishna, Pavithra Lokesh, and Jayasudha were felicitated by the Movie Artistes' Association (MAA) and other film industry veterans, including Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Kushboo.





The event concluded with a screening of Naveen Vijayakrishna’s film Sathya, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Colors Swathi, which has won 26 international awards. The screening was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

