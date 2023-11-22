Live
- Global Star Ram Charan is impressed by the buzz on 'Mangalavaaram'
- A First Of Its Kind Climax In 'Madhave Madhusudana'- hero Tej Bommadevara
- 48 Years of Mohan Babu: An Icon's Journey in Indian Cinema
- Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s Birthday Special
- Savarkar portrait in Assembly hall
- ED searches premises linked to Syed Burhanuddin in cheating and forgery case
- History of National Cashew Day
- Mulugu Congress candidate Seethakka calls to oust BRS govt
- 152 voters get chance for home voting in Mulugu constituency
- Silence Roars ‘Gandhi Talks’ Dominates 54th IFFI Goa Gala Premieres as the First Silent Film, Cast Shares Riveting Experience!
Just In
Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s Birthday Special
Dynamic star Vishnu Manchu has done numerous experimental and unique films in his distinguished career.
Dynamic star Vishnu Manchu has done numerous experimental and unique films in his distinguished career. Even from the beginning of his career, he has been giving priority to novel concepts. While he has hilarious hits to his credit with films like Dhee and Denikaina Ready, he also impressed in mass and commercial action films.
Meanwhile, Vishnu Manchu is getting ready to make noise at a pan India level as Kannappa. Currently, the shoot of Kannappa is happening in New Zealand. This movie is being produced on a huge scale and in an uncompromised manner. Vishnu is making his dream project ambitiously.
There is a huge craze as superstars from all industries are doing Kannappa. It is known that stars like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prabhas, and Sarath Kumar are playing key roles in Kannappa. Dr. Mohan Babu is also part of the project.
On the occasion of Vishnu Manchu's birthday (November 23), a crazy update is coming from the film Kannappa.