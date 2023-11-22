Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s Birthday Special

Dynamic star Vishnu Manchu has done numerous experimental and unique films in his distinguished career. Even from the beginning of his career, he has been giving priority to novel concepts. While he has hilarious hits to his credit with films like Dhee and Denikaina Ready, he also impressed in mass and commercial action films.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Manchu is getting ready to make noise at a pan India level as Kannappa. Currently, the shoot of Kannappa is happening in New Zealand. This movie is being produced on a huge scale and in an uncompromised manner. Vishnu is making his dream project ambitiously.

There is a huge craze as superstars from all industries are doing Kannappa. It is known that stars like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prabhas, and Sarath Kumar are playing key roles in Kannappa. Dr. Mohan Babu is also part of the project.

On the occasion of Vishnu Manchu's birthday (November 23), a crazy update is coming from the film Kannappa.