Fahadh Faasil in talks for 'RC15?'

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently busy working on the prestigious project "RRR". After wrapping up the film, Ram Charan will begin the shoot for a new film under the direction of Shankar. Director Shankar is currently busy finalizing the cast and crew of the film.



As per the latest grapevine in film circles, Fahadh Faasil is playing the main antagonist in "RC15". Fahadh is making his debut with Sukumar and Allu Arjun's "Pushpa". He is also in talks for a couple of other interesting projects.

For Ram Charan's next film, Fahadh's character carries a lot of significance in the script. Touted to be a political thriller, the drama between Ram Charan and Fahadh Faasil is said to be a major highlight of the film. The actor seems to have liked the script and nodded immediately.

Kiara Advani is playing the leading lady in the film and Anjali is on board to play an important role. Dil Raju is bankrolling the film. More details about the film will be out soon.