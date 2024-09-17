First Look of Bahirbhoomi Launched

The first look of the film Bahirbhoomi, starring Noel and Rishitha Nellore, was launched at a grand event at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad. The movie is directed by Ram Prasad Konduru and produced by Machha Venu Madhav under Mahakali Productions. The film is set to hit theaters soon.

Music director Ajay Patnaik shared his excitement, saying, "I’m thankful for the chance to compose energetic tracks for Bahirbhoomi, and I hope the audience enjoys the music."

Comedian Jabardasth Phani, who plays a major role, added, "My comedy scenes with Noel will entertain everyone. Director Ram Prasad made the film fun, and I hope everyone supports producer Venu Madhav’s passion for making great films."

Producer Machha Venu Madhav said, "I joined the film industry with passion and want to create quality films. We chose the title Bahirbhoomi to stand out, and the censor process is complete. We’ll announce the release date soon."

Director Ram Prasad praised Noel’s support and said the film’s comedy will be a highlight. Heroine Rishitha Nellore thanked the team for the opportunity, saying her role is strong, and she’s proud to be part of the film.