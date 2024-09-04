  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Floods effect: Suhas-starrer ‘Janaka Aithe Ganaka’ gets postponed

Floods effect: Suhas-starrer ‘Janaka Aithe Ganaka’ gets postponed
x
Highlights

The much-anticipated film "Janaka Aithe Ganaka," starring the talented Telugu actor Suhas, has faced an unexpected delay in its release

The much-anticipated film "Janaka Aithe Ganaka," starring the talented Telugu actor Suhas, has faced an unexpected delay in its release. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Bandla, the movie had generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.

The makers had even organized a press meet and announced paid premieres for the day before the original release date. However, due to the ongoing floods in the Telugu states, the release has been postponed.

This sudden announcement has surprised fans and industry insiders alike. The production team, led by Dil Raju Productions, has assured that a new release date will be shared soon.

"Janaka Aithe Ganaka" features Sangeerthana Vipin as the female lead and boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, and Goparaju Ramana. While the delay is disappointing, the team is hopeful that the film will reach audiences soon, delivering the engaging content Suhas is known for.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick