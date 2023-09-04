From Sivaji to Shakeela: Here is the list of Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestants

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu had a grand launch and the fans are eagerly waiting for the twists and turns inside the house. However, here is the list of celebrities who are confirmed to be contesting in Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

Priyanka Jain





Priyanka Jain is an actress who mainly works in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada film industry. She's known for her serials “Mouna Ragam,” “Janaki Kalaganalede” and others.



Sivaji





Sivaji is an actor, politician and dubbing artist in the Telugu film industry. He is well-known for his films like “Missamma,” “Ammayi Bagundi,” “Kushi” and “Jalsa.” Later, he became much more popular with controversial statements and political debates.



Damini Bhatla





Damini Bhatla is a playback singer in the Indian film industry. She is known for various television shows like “Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs” and “Padutha Teeyaga,” hosted by Legendary SP Balasubramanyam.



Prince Yawar





Prince Yawar is a model, television actor and an influencer. Started his career as a model, Yawar made his debut with a small role is Hindi serial “Chandrakanta.” Yawar next made his debut in the Telugu Television Industry with the “Naa Peru Meenakshi” serial.He then acted in a few serials like “Hitler Gari Pellam,” “Abhishekam,” “Kalisi Unte Kaladu Sukham”, etc. In between, he also acted in a couple of movies.



Subhashree Rayaguru





Subhashree Rayaguru is an actor, influencer and lawyer by profession. During her college days, Subhashree began her career in modelling and also won “VLCC Femina Miss India Odisha 2020.” Later, Subhashree turned into host and did many live shows. Subhashree also worked as an assistant director for the Hindi film ‘Mastizaade’. In 2022, Subhashree began her acting career in the Telugu Film Industry with the “Rudraveena” movie. She then made her debut in Kollywood with “Devil” movie. She next acted in a few movies like “Amigos,” “Katha Venuka Katha,” etc.



Shakeela





Shakeela is an actor, politician and former pornographic actress who predominantly acted in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam language films. She is a member of Indian National Congress. Shakeela debuted in the film “Playgirls” at the age of 18. From the beginning of her career, she acted in B movies and softcore pornography. In 2012, Shakeela announced that she will no longer act in B grade movies. Shakeela released her autobiography “Shakeela: Aatmakatha” in 2013. She also adopted a daughter named Mila.



‘Aata’ Sandeep





Sandeep (known as Aata Sandeep) is a dance choreographer. He is an accomplished dancer and social media phenomenon from India who is renowned for his captivating dance performances and vibrant choreography. His ascent to fame began with his participation in a Zee Telugu reality show “Aata” which made his “Aata Sandeep.” With a notable presence on platforms such as Youtube and Instagram, he has attained widespread renown for his energetic dance moves and engaging content.



Shobha Shetty





Shobha Shetty is a television actress born in Banglore. She made her acting debut with Kannada serial “Agnisakshi.” Later she made her debut in films with Puneeth RajKumar-Rashmika’s “Anjaniputra.” Shobha Shetty is popular for Telugu audience as antagonist in 2018 popular serial “Kartheeka Deepam”



Tasty Teja





Teja (known as Tasty Teja) is a actor, comedian and a food vlogger. Teja did M. Tech in Thermal engineering and worked in a software company for sometime. Later, He left the job as he was interested in content creation. In 2020, Teja started his own youtube channel ‘Tasty Teja’ and started doing entertainment food vlogs along with his friends. Within a short period, Teja earned name and started doing food vlogs with celebrities.



Rathika Rose





Rathika Rose is an actress and a social media influencer. Following her graduation, she entered the world of modelling and simultaneously sought acting training, determined to make her mark in the entertainment industry. She was seen in films “Bomma Adhirindhi Dhimma Thirigindhi,” starring Shakalaka Shankar and recently released “Nenu Student Sir” starring Bellamkonda Ganesh.



Dr Goutham Krishna





Dr Goutham Krishna is a doctor and an actor known for his movie “Aakasa Veedhullo.”



Kiran Rathod





Kiran Rathod is an actress who predominantly acts in Tamil films. She is well known for playing the lead roles in films such as “Gemini” and “Anbe Sivam”. She was considered as a leading actress in the film industry in the 2000s decade. She is popular among youth for her bold film “High School.”



Pallavi Prashanth





Pallavi Prashanth is a farmer and YouTuber. He is an Indian agricultural enthusiast and content creator primarily active on YouTube. He specializes in creating informative and engaging videos focused on agriculture.



Amardeep Chowdary





Amardeep Chowdary is a Telugu serial actor. In 2017, he debuted in the Telugu Television Industry with the ‘Uyyala Jampala’ serial. In 2019, Amardeep got a chance to play the main lead role in the ‘Siri Siri Muvvalu’ serial. Recently, he became much popular with his role in serial “Janaki Kalaganalede.”

