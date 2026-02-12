‘Funky’ team expresses confidence ahead of release

Bringing together “Mass Ka Das” Vishwak Sen and comedy specialist director KV Anudeep, the upcoming entertainer Funky is all set to hit theatres on February 13, just ahead of Valentine’s Day. Presented by Srikara Studios and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film has generated strong buzz with its teaser, trailer and music receiving an enthusiastic response. Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the music, while Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead.

At a recent pre-release press meet, the team expressed confidence that Funky will emerge as a complete family entertainer packed with humour and feel-good moments. Vishwak Sen credited composer Bheems for delivering chart-worthy songs and invited audiences to enjoy the film with friends and family, promising a laughter-filled theatrical experience. He said the film’s entertainment value is such that viewers “won’t even realise how two hours pass by.”

Kayadu Lohar described Funky as her first full-fledged comedy film and praised director Anudeep’s unique style, while also lauding Vishwak Sen’s journey and talent. Director Anudeep thanked the cast, crew, and producers, stating that the film is designed as a clean, enjoyable family entertainer.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi revealed that although the story is set against a film industry backdrop, Funky is a light-hearted comedy revolving around a director and a producer’s daughter. “Every scene is designed to make audiences laugh. You will walk out of the theatre smiling,” he said.

With strong pre-release buzz and confident makers, Funky is poised to deliver a laughter riot in theatres this Valentine’s weekend.