Ganga Entertainments 'Shivam Bhaje' set for August 1st Worldwide Grand Release

Captivating everyone's attention with its Teaser already, Ganga Entertainments Production 1 'Shivam Bhaje' is all set for a grand release. Aiming to bag the expectations on it, Producer Maheswara Reddy Mooli announced today that this new-age intriguing divine suspense thriller will release worldwide on August 1st. Ashwin Babu and Digangana Suryawanshi are playing leads in this film directed by Apsar.

Bollywood Actor Arbaaz Khan, Hyper Aadi, Sai Dheena, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Tulasi and other senior actors played crucial roles. While the producer, director and the team are extremely confident on the output, post-production works are closing to the final step.

Ganga Entertainments 'Shivam Bhaje' set for August 1st Worldwide Grand ReleaseThe teaser released earlier received super positive feedback on its production values, edit, background score and action. The enthralling CG work of lord Shiva in the end has left everyone with goosebumps. Speaking on the occasion, Producer Maheswara Reddy said, "I'm very happy to debut with a divinely orchestrated newage suspense thriller 'Shivam Bhaje' under our Ganga Entertainmens , Hero Ashwin Babu says, "We're confident that our 'Shivam Bhaje' will thrill everyone beyond bounds of age and region. The immense love showered on our teaser gave a substantial boost to all of us and so our producer is making sure everything is right on spot uncompromisingly. The divine touch in this new-age content will leave you in high from August 1st."