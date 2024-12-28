‘Godari Gattu’ sets fastest 50 million views record

The excitement around Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, the upcoming film starring Victory Venkatesh, continues to grow as the movie prepares for its grand release this Sankranthi, on January 14th. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film has already made waves with its sensational music promotions.

The first single, Godari Gattu, a soulful melody composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, has become a massive hit. Sung by Ramana Gogula and Madhu Priya, the track’s heartfelt lyrics by Bhaskarabhatla and the beautiful melody have struck a chord with audiences. The song’s visual appeal, featuring the charming chemistry between Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh, has further amplified its popularity. In a remarkable feat, Godari Gattu has become the fastest song among senior heroes to reach 50 million views on YouTube in just three weeks. The track has turned into a social media sensation, especially on Instagram Reels, where fans and influencers have been recreating their own versions of the romantic number.

Following the success of Godari Gattu, the second track Meenu has also received positive attention, raising expectations for the third song, which will be released as a special Pongal treat. In a delightful twist, the third track will feature Venkatesh himself lending his voice, adding to the excitement. The song is set to drop on December 30th.

With the music already winning hearts, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is shaping up to be a festive celebration for fans this Sankranthi.