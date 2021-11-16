Godfather Highlight: Special song of Salman & Chiru

Godfather is one of the upcoming films in Telugu. It is the official remake of the Malayalam hit film Lucifer. The film unit is busy shooting the key scenes and we have an interesting update. It is already confirmed that Bollywood star Salman Khan will be doing a special role in the film.

Going by the latest buzz in the movie industry, Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi will be seen in a special song of the film. The buzz say that the duo will shake leg in this special song which will be a feast for the fans. Thaman is the music director who reportedly finished the composition of the song.

On the other hand, director Mohan Raja is working round the clock to finish the film's shoot on time. The film also features Nayanthara, Satyadev, and others in crucial roles.

More details of the film will be out soon!