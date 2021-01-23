Gopichand not interested to act with her!

Recently, director Maruthi has announced that his next project will be with action hero Gopichand. We hear that the shooting of this movie will begin next month. Apparently, Raashi Khanna was the first choice to play the female lead of this film. However, it seems that Gopichand asked the makers to change the lead actress.

Both Gopichand and Raashi Khanna have earlier acted together in the films Jil and Oxygen. Both films were disasters at the box office. On the flip side, most of Raashi's last few films like Venky Mama, World Famous Lover and Ayogya were flops. Apparently, Gopichand is thinking that the actress may not add a good luck charm to the movie.

The sources claimed that the makers are now searching for another lead heroine upon Gopichand's request. An official confirmation will be out once the heroine gets finalized. This untitled movie will be bankrolled by GA2 Pictures and UV Creations. It is the first project in the combination of Gopichand and Maruthi.