Harish Shankar launches first single from ‘Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes’
Director Mohan's upcoming crime comedy thriller, "Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes," starring Vennela Kishore and Ananya Nagella, has commenced its music promotions with the release of its title song, ‘Ma Ooru Srikakulam.’ The song, composed by Sunil Kashyap and featuring lyrics by Saraswati Putra Ramajogaiah Sastry, has garnered attention for its catchy tune and vibrant visuals, accompanied by Mangli’s dynamic vocals.
Blockbuster director Harish Shankar unveiled the song, expressing enthusiasm for Mohan's directorial debut and Vennela Kishore's comedic prowess. Shankar, known for his blockbuster hits, commended the team's efforts and predicted a refreshing cinematic experience for audiences.
Produced under Sri Ganapathi Cinemas by Vennapusa Ramana Reddy and presented by Lasya Reddy, "Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes" promises to blend comedy with thrilling elements. The film's technical crew includes Sunil Kashyap as the music composer, Mallikarjun as the cinematographer, and Avinash Gurlinka as the editor, ensuring high production standards. With the music launch setting the stage, anticipation is building among fans and critics alike for this promising addition to Telugu cinema's comedy genre.