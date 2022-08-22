HBD Chiranjeevi: Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Dulquer Salman, Mohanlal And A Few Other Stars Wish Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction and today being his 67th birthday, the social media sites Twitter and Instagram are filled with his birthday wishes… Along with his fans even Tollywood, Bollywood and other South film industry actors and celebs are wishing Chiranjeevi through social messages on this special occasion. Megastar's brother Pawan Kalyan penned a heartfelt note on his Twitter page and showered all his love on his elder brother. Even Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Dulquer Salman, Mohanlal, Sreemukhi and a few others also shared special posts on their Twitter pages wising the iconic actor of Tollywood.

We Hans Indian collated the special birthday wishes of Megastar Chiranjeevi… Take a look!

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Here's wishing my dear friend @KChiruTweets garu a very happy birthday!! May God bless him with health and happiness always!! 💐💐💐#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 22, 2022

Aadi Sai Kumar

Nikhil Siddhartha

Wishing MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Sir a Very Very Happy Birthday… Sir you are Our Motivation, Inspiration and Support to every film Big or Small 🙏🏽 #GodFather #MegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/tTTAiFcZDo — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 22, 2022

Deva Katta

Wishing Megastar @KChiruTweets gaaru many many happy returns of the day!! Thank you for all the energy and emotion you are for us!! On the occasion, what are your top 5 favourite films of the Megastar ?Mine; 1. Rudraveena 2. Khaidee 3. Gang Leader 4. Indra 5. JVAS 😊 — deva katta (@devakatta) August 22, 2022

Director Maruthi

Wishing GOD FATHER Megastar @KChiruTweets sir a very very happy birthday, we are blessed to born and live Chiranjeevi gari eraUr pure heart, helping nature, hardwork are always inspiration and driving forceKeep rocking , Long live sir#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/lD3R204Zw9 — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) August 22, 2022

Anjali

Sushant

Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets Sir!The warmth & positivity that you always radiate is energising Sir!Wishing you an amazing year full of happiness, health & mega success! 💐🙏 Always a fan :)#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/JAMyMUyoqk — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) August 22, 2022

Parameshwar Hivrale

Happy birthday Anaya @KChiruTweets You're an inspiration to everyone aroundyou with your discipline, dignity andmagnanimity. Wish you inspire us more inthe coming years 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/ulFFGaHKZD — Parameshwar hivrale (@parameshhivrale) August 22, 2022

Dulquer Salman

Wishing the megastar @KChiruTweets garu a very happy birthday !!! 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nk05sd26DQ — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 22, 2022

Pawan Kalyan

Raghava Lawrence

Annaiya, Happy birthday! I will always be grateful for your support. Without you, I wouldn't be in this place today. Thanks for all the love and support annaiya! I pray Raghavendra swamy for your good health! 💐♥️ @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/o1Sm3CmlHA — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 22, 2022

Ravi Teja

Happy birthday Annaya @KChiruTweets . You're an inspiration to everyone around you with your discipline, dignity and magnanimity. Wish you inspire us more in the coming years 😊 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 22, 2022

Ram Potheneni

Wishing our MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu a very happy & blessed year ahead!🤗Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 22, 2022

Sudheer Babu

The Megastar who continues to inspire generations.. Wishing @KChiruTweets garu a very happy birthday.. Health and happiness always! 🙏 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 22, 2022

Mohanlal

Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness always@KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/nkBs6RT0HM — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 22, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati

Happy happy birthday dear @KChiruTweets Hope you have an amazing year ahead! Wishing you nothing but the best! 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/Q2O6qeutXe — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 22, 2022

Mahesh Babu

Happy birthday @KChiruTweets sir.. Wishing you great health, happiness and many more successful years ahead! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2022

Sharwanand

Geetha Arts

An 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 to 𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔, Here's wishing 𝑴𝑬𝑮𝑨𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑹 @KChiruTweets garu a very happy birthday. We wish you an amazing & blockbuster year ahead!🤩#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi ✨ pic.twitter.com/7Qr4cE4Vba — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) August 22, 2022

Director Bobby

Vijay Devarakonda

Happy Birthday Megastarr @KChiruTweets sir ❤️IIII Looooove You!Enjoy every conversation with you, connect so much to your emotions and journey and the highest respect for the person you are! pic.twitter.com/NLTa0jSbzu — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 22, 2022

Charmme Kaur

Veteran Actress Jayasudha

Happy birthday @KChiruTweets Garu. God bless you always 🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/FE8MPyuAyw — Dr Jayasudha Kapoor (@JSKapoor1234) August 22, 2022

Mammootti

Happy Birthday Dear @KChiruTweets Bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness always 😊Best wishes for all your personal and professional endeavours. Stay Blessed.#HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/XBjcOkh3bH — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 22, 2022

Vyjayanthi Movies

Wishing one and only Megastar @KChiruTweets garu a very Happy Birthday! ❤️✨#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/4ZEuGhVlxv — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) August 22, 2022

K Raghavendra Rao

Surender Reddy

Happiest birthday Megastar @KChiruTweets garu😊. Wishing you a great health and happiness always.#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/0LaC0LGvqi — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) August 22, 2022

Sri Venkateshwara Creations

UV Creations

Wishing Megastar 🌟 @KChiruTweets garu a very Happy Birthday 💐🎂. Wishing you have an amazing and great year ahead#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/GoWuQm7ER2 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 22, 2022

Gopichand Malineni

Wishing our Mega Star @KChiruTweets Garu a very happy birthday day! ❤️🤗Have a Glorious Year ahead with good health and success sir! ✨ pic.twitter.com/vjWQNpX4HR — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) August 22, 2022

Allu Arjun

Many many happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGASTAR ⭐️ #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/6rAgqngjZq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2022

Sreemukhi

Hanu Raghavapudi

There's a reason why we call him the MEGASTAR! And he proves it right with his deeds offscreen as well. Birthday wishes to mine and everyone's favourite MEGA ⭐ @KChiruTweets garu! #HBDMegastar pic.twitter.com/ENhluzRMoa — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) August 22, 2022

Sree Vishnu

Inspiration for many & an example of Hardwork and Dedication! 👍🏻



Wishing 'Mega Star' @KChiruTweets garu a happy b'day! 😊✨ pic.twitter.com/FxPIwi5yXk — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) August 22, 2022

Happy Birthday Megastar…

