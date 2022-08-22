HBD Chiranjeevi: Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Dulquer Salman, Mohanlal And A Few Other Stars Wish Megastar
- Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 67th birthday today!
- Mohanlal, Mammootty, Allu Arjun, Dulquer Salman and a few others wished him on this special day…
Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction and today being his 67th birthday, the social media sites Twitter and Instagram are filled with his birthday wishes… Along with his fans even Tollywood, Bollywood and other South film industry actors and celebs are wishing Chiranjeevi through social messages on this special occasion. Megastar's brother Pawan Kalyan penned a heartfelt note on his Twitter page and showered all his love on his elder brother. Even Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Dulquer Salman, Mohanlal, Sreemukhi and a few others also shared special posts on their Twitter pages wising the iconic actor of Tollywood.
We Hans Indian collated the special birthday wishes of Megastar Chiranjeevi… Take a look!
Akkineni Nagarjuna
Aadi Sai Kumar
He shared a pic with Chiranjeevi and his father and wrote, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu keep inspiring us like u allways do #HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi #HBDMegastar".
Nikhil Siddhartha
Nikhil who bagged a blockbuster with Karthikeya 2 movie shared a couple of pics with Megastar and wished him… "Wishing MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Sir a Very Very Happy Birthday… Sir you are Our Motivation, Inspiration and Support to every film Big or Small #GodFather #MegastarChiranjeevi".
Deva Katta
Director Maruthi
He also shared a throwback pic with Megastar and wrote, "Wishing GOD FATHER Megastar @KChiruTweets sir a very very happy birthday, we are blessed to born and live Chiranjeevi gari era Ur pure heart, helping nature, hardwork are always inspiration and driving force Keep rocking , Long live sir #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi".
Anjali
Sushant
He also shared a pic with Megastar and wrote, "Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets Sir! The warmth & positivity that you always radiate is energising Sir!Wishing you an amazing year full of happiness, health & mega success! Always a fan #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi".
Parameshwar Hivrale
Young director Parameshwar who is all set to helm Gummadi Narasaiah's biopic also wished Megastar by sharing a special video. It showcased a few amazing scenes from Chiranjeevi's popular movies. He also wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday Anaya @KChiruTweets. You're an inspiration to everyone around you with your discipline, dignity and magnanimity. Wish you inspire us more in the coming years".
Dulquer Salman
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan penned a special note on his brother's birthday… It is all wonderful and made us witness Pawan's love towards his brother!
Raghava Lawrence
Ravi Teja
Ram Potheneni
Sudheer Babu
Mohanlal
This ace Malayalam actor shared a pic of Megastar and wrote, "Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness always @KChiruTweets".
Venkatesh Daggubati
Mahesh Babu
Sharwanand
Geetha Arts
Director Bobby
Bobby who is all set to helm Megastar's 154th movie shared a pic with Chiranjeevi and wrote, "కోట్లాది మంది అభిమానుల గుండె చప్పుడు, సినీ కళామతల్లి ముద్దు బిడ్డ, అన్నయ్య శ్రీ @KChiruTweets గారికి హార్దిక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు! Can't thank you enough for all the inspiration & encouragement. Forever grateful for #Mega154 #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi".
Vijay Devarakonda
Liger star Vijay Devarakonda shared a special video from the sets of the movie and wished him by jotting down, "Happy Birthday Megastarr @KChiruTweetssir IIII Looooove You! Enjoy every conversation with you, connect so much to your emotions and journey and the highest respect for the person you are!" In the video, Megastar is seen all happy having wonderful time with Liger team. Even choreographer Prabhu Deva and Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is also seen in this special video!
Charmme Kaur
She also shared the same video from the Liger sets and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mega Star @KChiruTweets garu Team #Liger is grateful for your blessings and support".
Veteran Actress Jayasudha
Mammootti
He shared a pic with Megastar from an award function and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @KChiruTweets Bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness always Best wishes for all your personal and professional endeavours. Stay Blessed. #HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi".
Vyjayanthi Movies
K Raghavendra Rao
Surender Reddy
Sri Venkateshwara Creations
UV Creations
Gopichand Malineni
Allu Arjun
Sreemukhi
This ace anchor shared a pic with Chiranjeevi and wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu
Happy birthday Bhola ji
Manishi mathrame megastar kadu
Manasu kuda megastar ye!
From watching his film for 2 and half hours to having a conversation with him personally for 2 and half hours!
Sharing screen with him, seeing him act closely, learning from him.. touchwood! I must have done something good to experience all this may be!
By the way now you know the story of my Valentine's Day!
Yes it was him
Long live Megastar".
Hanu Raghavapudi
Sree Vishnu
Happy Birthday Megastar…