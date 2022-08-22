  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

HBD Chiranjeevi: Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Dulquer Salman, Mohanlal And A Few Other Stars Wish Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi
x

Megastar Chiranjeevi

Highlights

  • Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 67th birthday today!
  • Mohanlal, Mammootty, Allu Arjun, Dulquer Salman and a few others wished him on this special day…

Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction and today being his 67th birthday, the social media sites Twitter and Instagram are filled with his birthday wishes… Along with his fans even Tollywood, Bollywood and other South film industry actors and celebs are wishing Chiranjeevi through social messages on this special occasion. Megastar's brother Pawan Kalyan penned a heartfelt note on his Twitter page and showered all his love on his elder brother. Even Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Dulquer Salman, Mohanlal, Sreemukhi and a few others also shared special posts on their Twitter pages wising the iconic actor of Tollywood.

We Hans Indian collated the special birthday wishes of Megastar Chiranjeevi… Take a look!

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Aadi Sai Kumar

He shared a pic with Chiranjeevi and his father and wrote, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu keep inspiring us like u allways do #HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi #HBDMegastar".

Nikhil Siddhartha

Nikhil who bagged a blockbuster with Karthikeya 2 movie shared a couple of pics with Megastar and wished him… "Wishing MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Sir a Very Very Happy Birthday… Sir you are Our Motivation, Inspiration and Support to every film Big or Small #GodFather #MegastarChiranjeevi".

Deva Katta

Director Maruthi

He also shared a throwback pic with Megastar and wrote, "Wishing GOD FATHER Megastar @KChiruTweets sir a very very happy birthday, we are blessed to born and live Chiranjeevi gari era Ur pure heart, helping nature, hardwork are always inspiration and driving force Keep rocking , Long live sir #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi".

Anjali

Sushant

He also shared a pic with Megastar and wrote, "Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets Sir! The warmth & positivity that you always radiate is energising Sir!Wishing you an amazing year full of happiness, health & mega success! Always a fan #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi".

Parameshwar Hivrale

Young director Parameshwar who is all set to helm Gummadi Narasaiah's biopic also wished Megastar by sharing a special video. It showcased a few amazing scenes from Chiranjeevi's popular movies. He also wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday Anaya @KChiruTweets. You're an inspiration to everyone around you with your discipline, dignity and magnanimity. Wish you inspire us more in the coming years".

Dulquer Salman

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan penned a special note on his brother's birthday… It is all wonderful and made us witness Pawan's love towards his brother!

Raghava Lawrence

Ravi Teja

Ram Potheneni

Sudheer Babu

Mohanlal

This ace Malayalam actor shared a pic of Megastar and wrote, "Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness always @KChiruTweets".

Venkatesh Daggubati

Mahesh Babu

Sharwanand

Geetha Arts

Director Bobby

Bobby who is all set to helm Megastar's 154th movie shared a pic with Chiranjeevi and wrote, "కోట్లాది మంది అభిమానుల గుండె చప్పుడు, సినీ కళామతల్లి ముద్దు బిడ్డ, అన్నయ్య శ్రీ @KChiruTweets గారికి హార్దిక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు! Can't thank you enough for all the inspiration & encouragement. Forever grateful for #Mega154 #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi".

Vijay Devarakonda

Liger star Vijay Devarakonda shared a special video from the sets of the movie and wished him by jotting down, "Happy Birthday Megastarr @KChiruTweetssir IIII Looooove You! Enjoy every conversation with you, connect so much to your emotions and journey and the highest respect for the person you are!" In the video, Megastar is seen all happy having wonderful time with Liger team. Even choreographer Prabhu Deva and Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is also seen in this special video!

Charmme Kaur

She also shared the same video from the Liger sets and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mega Star @KChiruTweets garu Team #Liger is grateful for your blessings and support".

Veteran Actress Jayasudha

Mammootti

He shared a pic with Megastar from an award function and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @KChiruTweets Bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness always Best wishes for all your personal and professional endeavours. Stay Blessed. #HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi".

Vyjayanthi Movies

K Raghavendra Rao

Surender Reddy

Sri Venkateshwara Creations

UV Creations

Gopichand Malineni

Allu Arjun

Sreemukhi

This ace anchor shared a pic with Chiranjeevi and wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu

Happy birthday Bhola ji

Manishi mathrame megastar kadu

Manasu kuda megastar ye!

From watching his film for 2 and half hours to having a conversation with him personally for 2 and half hours!

Sharing screen with him, seeing him act closely, learning from him.. touchwood! I must have done something good to experience all this may be!

By the way now you know the story of my Valentine's Day!

Yes it was him

Long live Megastar".

Hanu Raghavapudi

Sree Vishnu

Happy Birthday Megastar…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X