Heavy rains couldn’t stop ‘Adipurush’ collections in Nizam

Prabhas’ recently released mythological magnum opus, “Adipurush,” has collected Rs 36.20 crore share till date in the Nizam region. “Adipurush” is Prabhas’ third movie to enter the rare Rs 30 crore club, “Baahubali” and “Baahubali 2” being the other two Prabhas-starrers to achieve this huge feat.

Today, “Adipurush” has all chances to cross Chiranjeevi’s “Waltair Veerayya” lifetime Nizam collection (Rs 36.25 Cr). Mahesh Babu’s “Sarileru Neekevvaru” (Rs 39.98 Cr), Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa” (Rs 40.75 Cr), “KGF 2” (Rs 42.95 Cr), “Baahubali” (Rs 43 Cr) “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” (Rs 44.90 Cr) “Baahubali 2” (Rs 68 Cr) and “RRR” (Rs 111.90 Cr) are still ahead of this Om Raut’s directorial.

“Adipurush” continues to collect decent daily shares at the ticket counters across the Nizam region and especially in Hyderabad. Despite heavy rains, more than 50 shows in Hyderabad went housefull, with the 3D versions collecting more than the 2D versions. “Adipurush” Hindi version has collected close to 1 Cr in Hyderabad till date.

“Adipurush” is all set to utilise the Sunday, the Bakrid holiday and the upcoming weekend to its fullest to register a decent share in the Nizam.