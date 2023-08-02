Here is the final conclusion on case against ‘Malli Pelli’

In a big relief for senior actor Naresh, the City Civil Court in Bengaluru dismissed the case filed against the release of his controversial film, “MalliPelli.” An injunction suit was filed against the movie by Naresh’s estranged wife Ramya Raghupati, who alleged that “MalliPelli” and “Matte Maduve” (Kannada) are based on her personal life, and sought a stay on the film’s theatrical, satellite and digital releases.

On hearing the arguments of Ramya and Naresh on August 1, the City Civil Court dismissed the case as devoid of merits. The court held that the grounds on which Ramya filed the case against the release of “MalliPelli” and “Matte Maduve” were “untenable and not sustainable legally”. The court concluded that the content of the said movies is “entirely fictional as certified by the CBFC”. The Court went on to say that once the censor board certifies a film as fictional, there is no ground for a private person to stop the release of the movie.

In another related case, the court accepted the injunction suit filed by Naresh and his family members and banned Ramya Raghupathi from entering Naresh’s house in Nanakramguda. The Court also concluded that Naresh and Ramya Raghupathi are not staying together for the past 6 years, paving the way for their divorce.

It’s well known that Ramya Raghupati had filed a domestic violence case and other cases against Naresh and his partner Pavitra Lokesh. Naresh moved the court and produced evidence that anonymous people allegedly known to Ramya are causing severe disturbance and anxiety to him and the senior citizens in his family. Naresh also filed a case against Ramya alleging that she had resorted to cyber malware and cyber-attacks.