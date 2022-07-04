Here Is The First Warrant From Sree Vishnu's 'Alluri' Movie

Tollywood's young hero Sree Vishnu is all in the best phase of his career… He is busy with a couple of interesting movies and is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming movie 'Alluri'. As this young and talented hero is known for picking unique plots, this time, he chose to go with the action tale turning into a Police officer. As the shooting of this movie is in the last leg, the makers already began their digital promotions and dropped the 'First Warrant' video and showcased a glimpse of the lead actor's character!

Sree Vishnu also shared the teaser from his 'Alluri' movie and treated all his fans through Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "First time Khaki Uniform veskunna, it's a high-time responsibility! #AlluriSitaRamaraju Here's the First Warrant of #𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗥𝗜 https://youtu.be/_BKO5GzBIAk #AlluriTeaser #PradeepVarma @rameemusic #RajThota @luckymediaoff @BekkemVenugopal #Babita @adityamusic".

Going with the teaser, the makers introduced him as strict and honest police officer Alluri and he is seen taking a toll on the rowdies with his unique style of solving the cases. His single dialogue, "Ekada Dongalu Akade Gupchup" reveals all about his characterisation. He not only solves cases but also motivates many people and also brings back many Maoists from the forests.

In the earlier released poster, Sree Vishnu looked in the dark sporting in police officer attire. Even the dark background and the title 'Alluri' raised the expectations on the movie. According to the sources, Sree Vishnu will be seen playing a ferocious cop role in this greatest police story ever told.

Alluri movie is being directed by Pradeep Varma and is bankrolled by Bekkem Venu Gopal and Bekkem Babita under the Lucky Media banner. Glam doll Kayadu Lohar is roped in as the lead actress while Harshavardhan Rameshwar is all set to tune the songs. Raj Thota is the cinematographer of this movie while Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor.