Hrithik thanks Rashmika and Nithiin

Ghungroo from the movie WAR starring Hrithik Roshan is a super hit number. The song became an instant chartbuster when it got released. Now, young hero Nithiin along with heroine Rashmika tried to recreate the magic of the song by performing to it and Hrithik has acknowledged it too.

Nithiin posted the video and tweeted, "A little love for u Hrithik sir ... All the way from Positano ⁦@iHrithik @iamRashmika @SitharaEnts #BeeshmaShoot Fan boy moment! P.s. sorry for the non sync!" Rashmika too shared the song and wrote, "Love to you @iHrithi sir,,From #Bheeshma team from Positano✨💕 Ps. Sorry for the no sync in music. 😋 @actor_nithiin @VenkyKudumula"

Hrithik Roshan quoted Rashmika's tweet today and expressed his gratitude over the same. He tweeted, "Sweet. Thank you so much Rashmika & Nithiin. Best wishes for #Bheeshma! Love you guys :)"

