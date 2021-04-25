Top
I started learning Telugu language: Vijay Sethupathi

Tollywood: Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi marked his Bollywood debut with Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' movie.

The actor who played a cameo role in the movie recently played the main antagonist in Vijay starrer Telugu dubbing movie 'Master' as well as super hit Telugu film 'Uppena'. The actor has been slowly becoming a pan-Indian artist. On the other hand, while talking in the interview, Makkal Selvan admitted that he has started learning the Telugu language and understand the language. Though he cannot speak well, Vijay Sethupathi said that he has been learning the language and once he gets it fluently, he will sign even more films.

On the other hand, the actor has reportedly rejected the offer of playing the villain role in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' movie because of call sheet issues.

