Interesting update about 'Adipurush' poster

Young Rebel Star Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' is undoubtedly one of the super hit films in the industry. Bollywood director Om Raut is helming this project. Prabhas is playing the role of Lord Rama in the film whereas Kriti Sanon will appear as Sita. Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh will play the roles of Ravana and Lakshmana respectively.

A part of the film shooting is already completed. The makers wanted to introduce the characters by unveiling posters but have been delaying the same.

According to the buzz, the makers who have already shot some scenes with Kriti Sanon as Sita wanted to unveil her look in the film. A poster featuring Kriti Sanon as Sita will be out very soon.

Prabhas already wrapped up the shoot of Radhe Shyam and he will soon join the sets of Adipurush. He is currently busy with the shoot of Salaar.