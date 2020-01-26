Is Mahesh Babu Undergoing A Knee Surgery?

After the blockbuster success of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine and enjoying a vacation with his family. This movie stood one of the best movies of his career which is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Being a comedy and action entertainer, it had yesteryear's actress Vijayashanti in an important role. Rashmika Mandana being the heroine, created a lot of fun on screen and made us ROFL with her hilarious expressions and dialogues.

Bagging a success, Mahesh Babu now wants to take a break and come back with another bang. It is already known that Mahesh will be working for Vamsi Paidipally's movie and he will essay the role of a spy role in this thriller genre movie.

As the script work is going on, Mahesh took a small break and is on a 3-months trip with his family. He is vacaying in New York and as per reports, Mahesh will undergo knee surgery and will relax and recover there itself. At the time of 'Aagadu' movie shooting, our Prince had a knee injury in the sets. But he continued with the shooting taking some rest. Thereafter he had undergone surgery after Spyder movie.

But amidst the busy schedules, he couldn't give proper rest to his knee which made the pain to again hit his leg. Now, he doesn't want to neglect it and thus decided to go for a surgery and take full rest in order to heal the injury.