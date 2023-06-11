Live
Is Prabhas planning to promote ‘Adipurush’ in USA!
Soon after “Adipurush” grand pre-release event that held in Tirupati recently, hero Prabhas flew off to America for a much-needed vacation. While “Adipurush” is scheduled for a huge release worldwide on June 16, Prabhas will be returning to India only after the film’s release and he will be missing the film’s promotions in India.
But here’s a relief for all the fans and stakeholders. According to the latest updates, Prabhas will be promoting the film in USA. The actor is said to be planning to interact with several fans in a select few theaters screening “Adipurush” across America. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.
Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.