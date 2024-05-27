It's a wrap for ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ epic Sci-Fi film gears up for release

The entire film world is eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ a sci-fi extravaganza that promises to revolutionise the genre. With sky-high expectations, this grand film is inspired by Puranic tales and boasts a colossal budget, along with cutting-edge graphics. Directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Pan-India rebel star Prabhas, the movie is set to hit theatres on June 27.

The production journey of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been a topic of much discussion. Despite rumours of delays, the filmmakers have confirmed that shooting wrapped up on Saturday night. The film's crew celebrated this milestone by sharing behind-the-scenes photos on social media, where they symbolically ‘beat the pumpkin’ to mark the end of filming.



In gratitude, the producers gifted the crew silver idols of Lord Krishna and commemorative coins inscribed with a key dialogue from the movie. A heartfelt thank you note acknowledged their three years of hard work, and these moments were widely shared online, adding to the film’s growing anticipation.



The main portion of the film's shooting concluded in March, but additional patchwork continued until recently. Now that these segments are complete, all eyes are on the upcoming trailer. Industry insiders suggest that the trailer, already in the final stages of production, will be released in the first week of June. The teasers and glimpses revealed so far have received rave reviews, particularly for their stunning visual effects.



As part of their promotional efforts, Team Kalki recently unveiled a futuristic car named Buzzi, featured prominently in the film. This massive, six-ton vehicle with three enormous tires has captivated fans. Designed over two years specifically for ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ Buzzi serves as the ride of Bhairava, played by Prabhas. The teaser showcasing Buzzi has left audiences in awe, further heightened expectations for the movie.



‘Kalki 2898 AD’ boasts an impressive cast, including global actor Prabhas, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, global icon Kamal Haasan, and star heroine Deepika Padukone. The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, renowned for their high-budget productions, with a musical score composed by Santosh Narayanan, promising an aural treat to complement the visual spectacle.

