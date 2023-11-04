‘Japan’ pre-release event held grandly in Hyd

Karthi will be next seen in the gangster action drama “Japan.” Raju Murugan helmed this flick, which has the gorgeous Anu Emmanuel as the female lead. The recently released trailer is getting a good response. Ahead of film’s release on Nov 10, the team conducted the Telugu pre-release event in Hyderabad, and Nani graced the event as the chief guest.

Speaking there, Nani said, “I am very happy to be part of this event. During ‘Eega,’ many felt I was a Tamilian, and in the same way, audiences here feel Karthi is a Telugu actor. They love him immensely. Karthi scored three hits in the last year, and he showed uniqueness in all those films. This year, he is coming up with yet another unique film, Japan. I wish ‘Japan’ becomes a huge success. Anu Emannuel debuted with ‘Majnu,’ and I felt happy seeing her in the trailer. Producer Prabhu Garu has good taste, and he keeps sending me his trailers. He isn’t someone who believes in combinations. He passionately works to provide good stories to the audience.” Nani sent his best wishes to the entire team before ending his speech.

Karthi said, “I’m blessed to get all your love. Nani sets an example that talent can make you reach heights. He surprises me with every film. ‘Japan’ is a film of our culture. We brought very good technicians to show it in International level. I changed a lot for this film. This will be a special film for me.”