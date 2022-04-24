Jeevitha Rajasekhar claims innocence in cheque bounce case

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor-turned-producer Jeevitha Rajasekhar on Saturday claimed innocence in the cheque bounce case filed against her. She made it clear she had not committed any kind of mistake in the case. Speaking to media persons in the city, she termed the allegations made against her by those who filed the cheque bounce against her, as baseless. Stating that the case is pending in a court for the last two months, she said that she was clueless about the allegations made against her by the complainants in the case.

The founder of Jostars Productions Koteswara Raju and Hema, who is the managing director of the firm, filed the cheque bounce case against jeevitha Rajasekhar and alleged that the actress had cheated them by giving two different cheques for Rs 26 crore availed by her for producing Garuda Vega movie. They told the court that they had pawn their properties to arrange Rs 26 crore to jeevitha .

Speaking on the occasion, Jeevitha said that she had received the warrants in the case two months back and added that she was ready to fight the case legally.

SB also said that they had the responsibility of informing the courts about the manner in which they received the Rs26 crore. She said that they would reveal all the details after the verdict of the Nagari Court.