Jr NTR Wraps Up Shooting for ‘Devara: Part 1’

Jr NTR, affectionately known as Taarak, is all set to return to the big screen with his most anticipated film, ‘Devara: Part 1.’ After the global success of ‘RRR,’ fans have been eagerly waiting for another blockbuster from the superstar. The wait is finally coming to an end as ‘Devara: Part 1’ is slated for release on September 27, 2024.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara: Part 1’ features Jr NTR in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The movie, which is being released in two parts, has been in the making for over two years. Jr NTR recently took to Twitter to share the exciting news that he has completed shooting his part for the film. On August 13, he tweeted, "Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September.."

This announcement has set the internet abuzz, with fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release. Along with the tweet, Jr NTR shared a photo from the location, giving a glimpse into the world of Devara.





https://x.com/tarak9999/status/1823404706003112357



Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, ‘Devara: Part 1’ was originally scheduled to release in April 2024 but was postponed to October 10. In a surprising move, the release date was brought forward by two weeks, adding to the excitement among fans. The film's release is now just around the corner, and expectations are sky-high.

Jr NTR recently spoke about the film at an event, saying, "Your wait for Devara is not in vain. After the release of the film, every fan will be proud."

Adding to the excitement is the casting of Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Saif will be seen playing the antagonist in ‘Devara: Part 1,’ marking his return to a menacing role after his successful stint as a villain in Tanhaji. This star-studded cast and the gripping storyline have created massive expectations for the film.

As the buzz around ‘Devara: Part 1’ intensifies, fans are also eagerly awaiting Jr NTR's next big project. The actor is set to collaborate with ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel for his next film, which is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026. The announcement was made along with the first look poster from the NTR-Neel team, creating a wave of excitement among movie enthusiasts.

In addition to his Telugu projects, Jr NTR is making his Bollywood debut with ‘War 2,’ where he will be sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan. The film, which is part of the popular War franchise, is currently in production and is expected to release next year.