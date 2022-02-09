Kajal Aggarwal Slams The Body Shamers And Says, 'We Don't Need To Be Made Uncomfortable'

Tollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal is all happy and enjoying the beautiful pregnancy phase along with her dear husband Gautam Kitchlu. Well, she announced her pregnancy a few days ago and since then she is sharing her pretty pics on social media flaunting her baby bump… Off late, she slammed all the body shamers and dropped a long note on her Instagram page…



Kajal Aggarwal looked so beautiful in these pics… She wore a white tee and teamed it with a pink striped shirt. Her cute smile, white round hat, gold chain and cool sunnies along with a picturesque background of the sea made the pictures worth watching!

Kajal also dropped a long note and slammed the body shamers… "I've been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don't really help :) let's learn to be kind and if that's too hard, maybe, just live and let live!

Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don't seem to understand.

During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies.

Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK.

These changes are NATURAL and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans) we don't need to feel abnormal, we don't need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don't need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience.

Below are some points that I regularly practice that help me cope with my undefined feelings.

Hope this post helps those in this wonderful phase, along with me.

Sending you all my love".

Then again in the comments section, she continued, "Women's bodies are amazing for the ability to nourish and deliver a baby. Some of the body changes that come with pregnancy are uncomfortable, but they all support your growing child. Pregnancy does not last forever.

Focus on the positive work your body is doing. Your body is changing to help your baby grow and develop. This is normal.

Express your feelings. Talk with your partner, family, or friends about how you are feeling. Keeping your feelings bottled up will only make you feel worse.

Get regular physical activity. A light swim or walk can help you clear your mind and get the focus off your body image.

Try prenatal yoga (if your doctor, gynaecologist is OK with it). Yoga helps you focus less on how your body looks and more on the link between your body and your mind.

Try a massage (if your doctor, gynaecologist is OK with it). Massage can relieve stress and anxiety and help you feel more comfortable in your own skin.

Learn as much as you can about pregnancy. By educating yourself, you will know what to expect and feel more in control.

Seek mental health support if you need it.There is no shame in reaching out for help. Do it for yourself and your baby. Talk to your doctor or nurse about where to find support."

This post garnered millions of views and a few Tollywood actresses like Samantha, Raashii Khanna and a few others supported Kajal Aggarwal!

Speaking about Kajal Aggarwal's work front, she will be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie which has Pooja Hegde and Ram Charan in the supporting roles. This movie will soon hit the big screens.