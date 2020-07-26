Kajal Aggarwal is one of the star heroines in the South film industry. With back to back films in both Telugu and Tamil, she is currently one of the most popular heroines. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is coming up with an interesting web series, for a leading platform. is one of the star heroines in the South film industry. With back to back films in both Telugu and Tamil, she is currently one of the most popular heroines. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is coming up with an interesting, for a leading platform.

Kajal will debut in the digital space with the remake of Hollywood series Quantico. Kajal Aggarwal will reprise the role of Priyanka Chopra's role in the film and she immediately agreed to do the same. Priyanka's role is very bold and involves lot of intimate scenes.

But the makers might tone down the same for our regional market. The series is expected to have a release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and other languages. Most likely, the web series will stream on Netflix. The official announcement on the same will come out soon.