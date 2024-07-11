 'Kalki 2898 AD' Smashes Box Office with Rs. 529.45 Crore in India

Director Nag Ashwin's ambitious 3D sci-fi movie, 'Kalki 2898 AD', continues to make waves at the box office. The film, featuring a stellar cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, has captivated audiences with its futuristic narrative and cutting-edge visual effects. Here's a detailed look at its box office performance, especially on its 13th day.

On its 13th day of release, 'Kalki 2898 AD' garnered approximately Rs. 9 crore nett across India. This marks a slight dip from its 12th-day collection of Rs. 10.4 crore. Breaking down the 13th-day earnings:



Telugu: Rs. 1.51 crore



Hindi: Rs. 5.6 crore

Tamil: Rs. 6 lakh

Kannada: Rs. 15 lakh

Telugu States Gross: Rs. 2.30 crore

The movie saw more substantial collections in the Hindi market than in Telugu on its 13th day. Here's a cumulative look at the regional collections over 13 days:



Telugu States: Rs. 166.10 crore



Karnataka: Rs. 30.10 crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 19 crore

Kerala: Rs. 10.10 crore

Hindi and Rest of India: Rs. 115.60 crore

Overseas: Rs. 109.50 crore

As of the 13th day, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has amassed a total of Rs. 529.45 crore in India. The worldwide collections are impressive, with a reported share of Rs. 450.40 crore and gross collections reaching Rs. 871.20 crore. The film's producers celebrated a milestone, announcing on social media that the movie has grossed Rs. 900 crore globally, dubbing it an ‘Epic Blockbuster.’



'Kalki 2898 AD' entered the box office with a break-even target of Rs. 372 crore and has successfully achieved it. To date, the film has generated Rs. 78.40 crore in profits, solidifying its status as a super hit.



aTrade experts predict that 'Kalki 2898 AD' will continue its strong performance, estimating a net India collection of around Rs. 1 crore on its 14th day. Despite the minor fluctuations, the film's overall trajectory remains robust, thanks to its compelling storyline and star-studded cast.

