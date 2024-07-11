Live
- PV Satyanarayana and Srinivas Setty Honored at HYBIZ TV Media Awards 2024
- Rapid population growth hampers ability to provide resources: Ashok Chaudhary
- Crafting experiences: The artistic and culinary journey of Luv Dhingra
- Will not allow govt to kill tourism sector: Goa LoP
- Kerala set to emerge as AI nerve centre of India: CM Vijayan
- Will review Lok Sabha setback in Karnataka, rectify mistakes, says Shivakumar
- 12.5 crore jobs created in last 10 years: Union Minister
- Indian companies keen to explore investment opportunities in Austria: Industry
- Two lakh jobs in next five years in hospitality sector: Goa CM
- Gajapati ADM collapses on stage, dies
Just In
'Kalki 2898 AD' Smashes Box Office with Rs. 529.45 Crore in India
Discover 'Kalki 2898 AD's' impressive Day 13 box office collection of Rs. 9 crore in India. Get insights into regional earnings and performance.
Director Nag Ashwin's ambitious 3D sci-fi movie, 'Kalki 2898 AD', continues to make waves at the box office. The film, featuring a stellar cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, has captivated audiences with its futuristic narrative and cutting-edge visual effects. Here's a detailed look at its box office performance, especially on its 13th day.
On its 13th day of release, 'Kalki 2898 AD' garnered approximately Rs. 9 crore nett across India. This marks a slight dip from its 12th-day collection of Rs. 10.4 crore. Breaking down the 13th-day earnings:
Telugu: Rs. 1.51 crore
Hindi: Rs. 5.6 crore
Tamil: Rs. 6 lakh
Kannada: Rs. 15 lakh
Telugu States Gross: Rs. 2.30 crore
The movie saw more substantial collections in the Hindi market than in Telugu on its 13th day. Here's a cumulative look at the regional collections over 13 days:
Telugu States: Rs. 166.10 crore
Karnataka: Rs. 30.10 crore
Tamil Nadu: Rs. 19 crore
Kerala: Rs. 10.10 crore
Hindi and Rest of India: Rs. 115.60 crore
Overseas: Rs. 109.50 crore
As of the 13th day, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has amassed a total of Rs. 529.45 crore in India. The worldwide collections are impressive, with a reported share of Rs. 450.40 crore and gross collections reaching Rs. 871.20 crore. The film's producers celebrated a milestone, announcing on social media that the movie has grossed Rs. 900 crore globally, dubbing it an ‘Epic Blockbuster.’
'Kalki 2898 AD' entered the box office with a break-even target of Rs. 372 crore and has successfully achieved it. To date, the film has generated Rs. 78.40 crore in profits, solidifying its status as a super hit.
aTrade experts predict that 'Kalki 2898 AD' will continue its strong performance, estimating a net India collection of around Rs. 1 crore on its 14th day. Despite the minor fluctuations, the film's overall trajectory remains robust, thanks to its compelling storyline and star-studded cast.