Kalyan Ram's Amigos Trailer Will Be Launched Tomorrow

All the fans of the Nandamuri family are worried about Tarak Ratna's health condition as suffered from a massive heart attack a couple of days ago. At present, he is getting treated in Bangalore's Narayana Hrudalaya hospital under their best team of doctors. His uncle Balakrishna is continuously monitoring the condition and is also supporting his family. Yesterday even YCP leader Vijay Sai Reddy who is Tarak Ratna's wife Alekhya's uncle also visited the hospital and spoke to the media. He said that Tarak is recovering and now doctors are closely monitoring on the brain damage section. Well, as Kalyan Ram was also worried for his brother and postponed the launch of his melodious single for a few days. But now as the release date is nearing, the makers announced the trailer launch date and they are all set to unveil it tomorrow.

Kalyam Ram shared the trailer launch poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The trailer will be launched tomorrow @5:49 PM. Going with the poster, he looked terrific holding a rifle and a gun amid an action sequence! The makers also wrote, "Let the TRIPLE DOSE of ACTION & THRILLS begin! #AmigosTrailer tomorrow at 5.49 PM #Amigos all set for a GRAND RELEASE ON FEB 10th #AmigosOnFeb10th".

Going with the earlier released teaser of Amigos, it starts off with Michael from Kolkata contacting his other two doppelgangers Manjunath and Siddharth. Well, they have a great bond and also confuse and surprise all the people with their similar faces. But the twist in the tale is shown when Michael starts his game and targets the Manjunath and Siddharth.

Amigos movie is directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has glam doll Ashika Ranganath as the lead actress of this movie while Ghibran is scoring the tunes. This stylish action thriller will hit the theatres on 10th February, 2023…