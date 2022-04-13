KGF Chapter 2 release LIVE UPDATES: Rocky Bhai is Back
Kannada star hero Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is going to have a grand release on the 14th of April. Besides South Indian languages, the film will also release in Hindi. As per the official trade reports, the advance booking for this film is in full swing, and it is going to create fantastic opening records all over in Hindi circuits. Here you get the latest updates about KGF Chapter 2 Release.
- 13 April 2022 1:13 PM GMT
My Fan(m)ily - My STRENGTH!— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) April 13, 2022
Your Love and support is my power..
The world is ours! https://t.co/Om0eOXwwnm
- 13 April 2022 1:11 PM GMT
Toofan is here!— Carnival Cinemas India (@CarnivalCin) April 13, 2022
100 ft Cutout of Rocking Star YASH at Carnival Cinemas, IMAX Wadala, Mumbai.#yash #kgf2 #rockingstaryash #rockybhai #100ftcutout #CarnivalCinemas #Carnival #comecelebrate pic.twitter.com/R3vcdf4gYn
- 13 April 2022 1:11 PM GMT
#KGF2 to release in close to 275 theatres in TN..💥💥— Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) April 13, 2022
Extraordinary demand with even normal B and C centres have planned early morning shows tomorrow to accommodate demand..
TN release by @DreamWarriorpic pic.twitter.com/u9W1JlwwOo
- 13 April 2022 1:10 PM GMT
The Fight against piracy starts with you! Please don't take videos & photos and avoid posting them online!— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 13, 2022
⚠️ Say NO to PIRACY.#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 @Thenameisyash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 pic.twitter.com/1e1t0PpDan