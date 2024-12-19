  • Menu
Krithi treats with a stunning look
At just 21 years old, the talented actress Krithi Shetty is making waves as she transitions to Kollywood after facing a few setbacks in Tollywood. The young star is currently juggling multiple promising Tamil projects, including Vaa Vathiyaar, Love Insurance Kompany, and Genie, marking an exciting new phase in her career.

Despite her busy schedule, Krithi recently treated her fans to a stunning look on social media. Draped in a beautiful blue saree with a sleeveless embroidered blouse, she radiated elegance and charm. Her ensemble was further complemented with giant jhumkas, open hair, and heels, but it was her infectious smile that truly captured the attention of her followers.

With her growing presence in Tamil cinema and a style that continues to make an impression, Krithi Shetty is all set to reclaim the spotlight and win the hearts of Kollywood audiences.










