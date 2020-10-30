Kriti Sanon locked for Prabhas?

Tollywood: Adipurush is one of the upcoming projects in Prabhas' career. Om Raut is the director of the movie. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and other languages. The film is based on Ramayana and Prabhas' role will be based on Lord Sriram. Saif Ali Khan is on board to play the role Lankeshwar, based on Ravana. The film unit is yet to finalize the leading lady of the film.

Interestingly, Kriti Sanon's name is doing rounds for the same. Earlier, the names like Kiara Advani, and Anushka Sharma did rounds but there is no clarity regarding the same. Kiara Advani could not allocate dates and Anushka Sharma took a break as she is pregnant. The film unit's latest option is Kriti Sanon who is showing interest to do the film.

As of now, it is too early to confirm the development. The makers will arrive at a conclusion very soon.