Kurnool is always my lucky charm: Gopichand

The peppy dance number 'Dharuvey Ra' from Gopichand's upcoming action family entertainer, "Rama Banam," was launched at a grand event in Kurnool last night. Popular Rayalaseema leader TG Venkatesh released the song amid thousands of fans.

Speaking at the event, Gopichand first thanked all his Kurnool fans for being a pillar of strength since his first movie. He also recollected the times when he had visited Kurnool for his movie, "Ranam," and for other movies. "Kurnool will always be special for me. It's been my lucky charm, as whenever I had visited this place for my movie, it became a super hit," said Gopichand. "Rama Banam" has young Telugu beauty Dimple Hayathi as its leading lady. The film marks Gopichand's hat-trick outing with director Sriwass. Also starring Jagapathi Babu and Kushboo in key roles, the film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory banner. "Rama Banam" is releasing worldwide on May 5.