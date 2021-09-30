Mahesh Babu to come for Thalapathy Vijay?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He was supposed to work with director Vamshi Paidipally for an exciting film but things did not work. The director has convinced Thalapathy VIjay with an interesting script and the actor is now ready to make his debut in Telugu.

The film's launch is going to take place next month and we hear that Mahesh Babu will grace the occasion and bless the time with his best wishes. Mahesh is close to Vamshi Paidipally and the film's producer Dil Raju also share a good bonding with Superstar.

Usually, Mahesh does not attend the movie launches and he avoids functions related to his own films. But, if he comes to this occasion, it will be a big moment in Tollywood and for all the fans.