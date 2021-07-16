Mahesh Babu to shoot in UK?

Super Star Mahesh Babu recently announced his new film with star director Trivikram. This will be their third collaboration after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, the makers are planning to shoot this film extensively in foreign locations.

According to the news from film circles, most of the film's story takes place abroad. So, the team is planning some big schedules in the United Kingdom. The movie may kick start with this schedule only because the situation is not very good in India right now. Apparently, the makers will travel once the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 settles in India.

Even for his ongoing project "Sarkaru Vaari Paata", Mahesh chose to kick it off in Dubai due to the adverse situation in India. Tentatively called "SSMB28", will be produced by Haarika and Haasinee Creations. It is being heard that Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to play the female lead in the movie.