Mahesh Babu's Birthday Trend: 32 Million Tweets and Counting

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his birthday today and his fans dusted all the existing records. #HBDMaheshBabu is trending all over and the trend clocked 32 million tweets and counting. Mahesh Babu is one actor who enjoys terrific craze across social media circles. With over 32 million tweets, Mahesh Babu's fans are bettering their own records and created new benchmarks.

A motion poster from his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been released today and it is trending all over. Parasuram is the director and Thaman is composing the music. Superstar will join the sets of the film soon after the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

