Mahesh Babu's Birthday Trend: 32 Million Tweets and Counting

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his birthday today and his fans dusted all the existing records. #HBDMaheshBabu is trending all over and the trend clocked 32 million tweets and counting. Mahesh Babu is one actor who enjoys terrific craze across social media circles. With over 32 million tweets, Mahesh Babu's fans are bettering their own records and created new benchmarks.

A motion poster from his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been released today and it is trending all over. Parasuram is the director and Thaman is composing the music. Superstar will join the sets of the film soon after the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

Tweets:

Despite being the undisputed Superstars in their respective fields, the way they conduct themselves both on the screen/field and off the screen/field is a standard they set for the others to follow. Perfect gentlemen who made the world a2 much better place to live.#HBDMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/1Sq57OVcrp — MASSMB FC™ (@MASSMB_FC) August 9, 2020





In 2012 Mahesh Babu stood 31st Place in Forbes India 'Celebrity List' , 15th Place with an Earnings of 422.5 million in terms of Property and 79th Place in terms of Fame across India.#HBDMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/f6JBH4yqsl — ✨🌠MB (@Tarun1206_) August 9, 2020





Target matram miss avvakudadhu 👊🤙🤙these papers, Gibbs showed how the first two laws of thermodynamics could be measured graphically and mathematically to determine both the thermodynamic equilibrium of chemical reactions#HBDMaheshBabu anna pic.twitter.com/3hnHhGuF1U — Ambajipeta Mahesh FC™ (@AmbajipetaMBFC) August 9, 2020





This scene is another example of how his mannerisms amplify his performance. His zest to always add something more to his performance is testimony to his incessant passion for cinema.



Jai babu ❤️❤️#HBDMaheshBabu 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/laCCcWt1mj — Pandu gaadu 2.o (@BhanuMBcult) August 9, 2020









Happy Birthday to one of the finest and natural actors of South India. @urstrulyMahesh continue your best work of saving the lives of people.



Your "Bharat Ane Nenu" is an inspiration for the politicians. #HBDMaheshBabu #RozgarDo pic.twitter.com/QwEFoyEvf6 — Saimon Farooqui l سا یمن فاروقی (@SaimonFarooqui) August 9, 2020



